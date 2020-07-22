10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 576 new cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 37,801; death toll now 807

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. FG rehabilitated 37 bridges across Nigeria —Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had intervened in the maintenance and rehabilitation of 37 bridges across the country including the Third Mainland Bridge. Read more

3. SUPREME COURT VICTORY: Diri rejects Alaibe’s congratulatory message, says it’s insulting

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday rejected the congratulatory message from a former governorship aspirant in the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe over his victory at the Supreme Court where Alaibe’s appeal against the governor was dismissed. Read more

4. Ogun, Cross River, two others get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday approved the posting of four new commissioners of police to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River, and Bayelsa States. Read more

5. Oyo govt ignores FG, releases calendar for schools’ resumption

The Oyo State government on Tuesday released the calendar for the resumption of schools across the state. Read more

6. EPL: Aston Villa stun Arsenal to boost topflight hopes after Man City thrash Watford

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa defeated Arsenal 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Tuesday night to boost their hopes of remaining in the top-flight. Read more

7. Governors to meet Wednesday on healthcare, CBN loan to states, others

Governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loans to states and the Federal Government’s infrastructure refund to five states among other key national issues. Read more

8. NSE: Investors lose N50bn amid extended profit-taking

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) diminished by N49.630 billion, continuing days of intense profit-taking as traders scrambled to sell off their holdings and recoup investments. Read more

9. Nigeria gets Global Fund’s $890m grant to tackle HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday Nigeria has received $890 million grant from Global Fund to reduce the burden of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria over a period of three years, beginning from 2021. Read more

10. Nigeria has so far evacuated 6,317 Nigerians from 21 countries over COVID-19

The Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had evacuated 6,317 Nigerians back home from 21 countries over COVID-19. Read more

