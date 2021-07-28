News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021
1. Nigerian govt didn’t file any case against Igboho in Benin Republic – Lawyer
Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers representing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has revealed that the Federal Government did not file any case against his client in the Benin Republic. Read more
2. Zoning will destroy PDP’s chances in Ekiti governorship election – Segun Oni
A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, on Tuesday rejected the zoning arrangement being proposed by some politicians ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state. Read more
3. Adamawa govt defends Atiku’s right to contest for presidency before Court
The Adamawa State government, on Tuesday defended a former Vice President Atiku Abukakar’s eligibility to contest for the Presidency before a Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more
4. APC adopts consensus option for congresses in Borno
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno State have unanimously adopted consensus option in the election of party officials at all levels in the state. Read more
5. Banks’ non-performing loan ratio drops to 5.70 % in June
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Tuesday non-performing loan ratio in the Nigerian banking sector dropped to 5.7 percent at the end of June. Read more
6. Naira may hit N600/$ over CBN’s suspension of dollar sales – Currency traders
Some currency dealers have responded to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday’s decision to halt the sale of dollars to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. Read more
7. Police releases 47 Yoruba Nation campaigners in Lagos
The Lagos State police command has released 47 out of the 48 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested early this month in the state. Read more
8. Cholera kills 479 in Abuja, Benue, 17 others
At least 479 people have reportedly died from the current cholera outbreak in many parts of Nigeria. Read more
9. Gunmen invade village in Niger Republic, kill 14, injure many
Heavily armed gunmen riding on motorcycles have killed at least 14 people in an attack in a village in western Niger Republic, near the restive border with Mali. Read more
10. Tokyo Olympics: Out of 10 sports, Team Nigeria already out of medal race in five
The Tokyo Olympic Games have not been very rosy for Team Nigeria, who are already out of the race for medal in five of the 10 sports they are participating in. Read more
