10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 624 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 41,804; deaths now 868

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 624 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. 10 passengers rescued alive in Lagos boat mishap

At least 10 persons were rescued alive from a boat mishap in Lagos State on Tuesday. Read more

3. Media reports are ‘not balanced’, the violence in Southern Kaduna involves ‘both sides’ —Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday described the ongoing violence in Southern Kaduna as reprisal attacks carried out by Kataf youths, Fulani militias and the criminal elements in the area. Read more

4. I don’t impose my views on Buhari, I only advise him —Mamman Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari’s older nephew, Mamman Daura, has reacted to claims that he dictates to the president. Read more

5. Nigeria to repay $1.5bn loan with 30,000 barrels of oil per day for 5 years

State-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a $1.5 billion oil prepayment pact midwifed by Standard Chartered and backed by oil traders, Matrix Energy and Vitol Group, insiders said, the country’s first deal of this nature since the pandemic outbreak, Reuters reported Tuesday. Read more

6. Transparency International charges NASS to reject future loan requests from Buhari

Transparency International, Nigeria, on Tuesday charged the National Assembly to reject future loan requests from President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

7. Court orders arrest of ex-NASS clerk over alleged misappropriation of funds

Justice Suleman Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of the immediate past Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori. Read more

8. NSE: Profit-taking in heavyweight stocks halts one-day rally

Profit-taking in heavyweight stocks ended Monday’s rebound of the equity market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, with Seplat, Total, MTNN, Julius Berger and GTB posting significant losses. Read more

9. Reps summon Amaechi, two other ministers over rail projects

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited three ministers to explain how the $500million loan would be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for rail projects in the country. Read more

10. EID CELEBRATION: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays, as FRSC deploys 1,797 personnel, 20 patrol vehicles in Oyo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday 30th and Friday 31st July, 2020, as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Celebration. Read more

