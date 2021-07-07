 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
1. British parliament to debate Kanu’s arrest, repatriation to Nigeria Wednesday

The British Parliament will on Wednesday begin a debate on the arrest and subsequent repatriation of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria. Read more

2. Buhari’s govt will not allow freedom of expression to undermine Nigeria’s unity – Presidency

The Presidency said on Tuesday said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would not allow the citizens’ right to freely express personal or regional views to undermine the country’s unity. Read more

3. Senate condemns ‘unlawful’ arrest of Nigerians within Nigeria by Benin Republic gendarmes

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have condemned what they described as the “unlawful” encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the government of the Republic of Benin. Read more

4. Bill for creation of State Police passes second reading at House of Reps

A Bill for an Act to provide for state police in Nigeria, on Tuesday, scaled second reading at the House of Representatives. Read more

5. Rivers to treat election riggers as coup plotters – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday anyone caught rigging elections in the state henceforth would be punished as coup plotter. Read more

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021

6. ECOWAS Court fixes July 9 for hearing on suits against Twitter ban in Nigeria

The ECOWAS Court has announced July 9 as the date for the hearing of the coalition of applications against the Twitter Ban instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more

7. Southern govs are just like Kanu, Igboho; they’re agents of destabilisation —ADP Chairman Sani Yabagi

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi, has slammed governors from the southern parts of the country, saying they are ganging up against the north following a communique at the end of their meeting in Lagos on Monday. Read more

8. Gunmen abduct farmers, demand N50m ransom in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted four farmers in Ekiti and demanded N50 million ransom for their release. Read more

9. NSCDC arrests two men with 173 parcels of Cannabis in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested two men in possession of 173 parcels of Cannabis Savita (Indian hemp) in Katsina State. Read more

10. Jorginho scores decisive penalty as Italy beat Spain to reach Euros final

After two hours of thrilling football, Italy went on to defeat Spain on penalties in their Euro 2020 semifinal clash on Tuesday night. Read more

