News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. British parliament to debate Kanu’s arrest, repatriation to Nigeria Wednesday
The British Parliament will on Wednesday begin a debate on the arrest and subsequent repatriation of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria. Read more
2. Buhari’s govt will not allow freedom of expression to undermine Nigeria’s unity – Presidency
The Presidency said on Tuesday said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would not allow the citizens’ right to freely express personal or regional views to undermine the country’s unity. Read more
3. Senate condemns ‘unlawful’ arrest of Nigerians within Nigeria by Benin Republic gendarmes
Lawmakers at the National Assembly have condemned what they described as the “unlawful” encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the government of the Republic of Benin. Read more
4. Bill for creation of State Police passes second reading at House of Reps
A Bill for an Act to provide for state police in Nigeria, on Tuesday, scaled second reading at the House of Representatives. Read more
5. Rivers to treat election riggers as coup plotters – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday anyone caught rigging elections in the state henceforth would be punished as coup plotter. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021
6. ECOWAS Court fixes July 9 for hearing on suits against Twitter ban in Nigeria
The ECOWAS Court has announced July 9 as the date for the hearing of the coalition of applications against the Twitter Ban instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more
7. Southern govs are just like Kanu, Igboho; they’re agents of destabilisation —ADP Chairman Sani Yabagi
The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi, has slammed governors from the southern parts of the country, saying they are ganging up against the north following a communique at the end of their meeting in Lagos on Monday. Read more
8. Gunmen abduct farmers, demand N50m ransom in Ekiti
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted four farmers in Ekiti and demanded N50 million ransom for their release. Read more
9. NSCDC arrests two men with 173 parcels of Cannabis in Katsina
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested two men in possession of 173 parcels of Cannabis Savita (Indian hemp) in Katsina State. Read more
10. Jorginho scores decisive penalty as Italy beat Spain to reach Euros final
After two hours of thrilling football, Italy went on to defeat Spain on penalties in their Euro 2020 semifinal clash on Tuesday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....