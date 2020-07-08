10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 503 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 28,879; death toll now 669

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 503 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Governors meet Wednesday on corruption survey, Executive Order 2020, others

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Wednesday to review its second corruption survey, policy patterns and trends at the sub-national level as analysed by National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Read more

3. Security operatives comb Magu’s Abuja homes

There are emerging reports, though yet unconfirmed, that the Abuja and Karu homes of detained EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, have been ransacked by security operatives, mainly from the Nigeria Police Force, in search of incriminating evidence. Read more

4. MAGU: Probe panel meets Gambari in Aso Rock

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Tuesday met with the presidential probe panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Read more

5. NBC’s amendment of broadcasting code ‘economic sabotage’ —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had declared war on arts and its producers following the amendment of the broadcasting code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 7

6. EDO: “We shall ‘chop’ Ganduje’s dollars and we will ‘chop’ him into a coma” —Wike

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday shrugged off a statement credited to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the All Progressives Congress’ approach to the September 19 governorship election in the state. Read more

7. Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic score as Juventus bow to AC Milan; Lazio lose

The title race in Italian Serie A retained status quo as the two top teams – Juventus and Lazio – suffered defeats on Tuesday night. Read more

8. Nigerian govt may commute death sentence to life imprisonment for some inmates

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Tuesday the Federal Government was considering putting in place a process for commuting the death sentence of inmates who had stayed for more 10 years on death row to life imprisonment. Read more

9. NSE: Market scrapes weak recovery on the back of large-cap gains

The Nigerian bourse closed Tuesday trade on a positive note even though a cumulative gain of N37.263 billion was largely inadequate to reverse the losses of the three preceding days, coming to N259.559 billion. Read more

10. Ensure Edo guber election is free and fair to avert ‘impending doom’, PDP tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Tuesday called for credible governorship election in Edo State. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions