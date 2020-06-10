10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. Nigeria records highest ever single day COVID-19 figure as 663 new cases take total over the 13,000 mark to 13,464

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night announced an astonishing 663 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. Osinbajo inaugurates 200,000-capacity yam storage facility in Benue

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday the problem of post-harvest losses due to poor storage of the nation’s agriculture produce would soon be a thing of the past. Read more

3. One day after meeting with governors, FG insists no going back on autonomy for state legislature, judiciary

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Tuesday the Executive Order 10 signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari would be implemented strictly in accordance with the law.Read more

4. WTO accepts Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination for DG as Nigeria’s candidate

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday acknowledged Nigeria’s nomination of a former Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General. Read more

5. IGP briefing on Police Fund, fight against rape, others on the agenda as NGF meets Wednesday

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday invited the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to brief the governors on the state of the Police Fund. Read more

6. APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees for Edo guber primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State. Read more

7. I have no rift with Aregbesola —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday confirmed the decision of the Lagos State chapter of the party to dissolve all factions within its structure. Read more

8. Senate committee to meet NCDC on Bonny Island’s mysterious deaths

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Health (Primary and Communicable Disease) to meet with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the number of mysterious deaths recorded in Bonny Island, Rivers State.Read more

9. NCDC activates three more laboratories

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Tuesday the centre had activated three additional laboratories. Read more

10. Champions League last-eight mini-tournament could be played in Lisbon

The UEFA Champions League plans to have a mini-tournament in August, and Lisbon in Portugal is the most-likely venue for the tournament. Read more

