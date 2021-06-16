10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Reps, ONSA, disagree on whereabouts of $44m recovered from Lagos apartment

The House of Representatives and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Tuesday clashed over the whereabouts of the $44 million recovered from the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) at a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, four years ago. Read more

2. APGA NEC sacks Oye as national chairman, appoints Okeke

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday in Abuja, announced the sacking of a factional Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, and appointed Chief Jude Okeke, as acting National Chairman of the party. Read more

3. ‘Don’t shift the responsibility of securing lives in Nigeria to governors,’ Wike tells Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari not to shift his constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians to the state governors. Read more

4. My purported removal as APGA chief laughable – Victor Oye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, on Tuesday evening described his suspension by a faction of the party as null and void. Read more

5. CBN ready to help Gambia print currency – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday the bank is ready to assist its Gambian counterpart to print the country’s currency. Read more

6. World Bank counters Buhari, says 7m Nigerians fell into poverty in 2020 alone

The World Bank has revealed that soaring inflation has driven an estimated seven million Nigerians into poverty in 2020 alone. Read more

7. Coca-Cola loses $4bn after Ronaldo’s gesture

Soft drink giant, Coca-Cola has reportedly lost about $4 billion following Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture towards the company’s product during a press conference at the ongoing European Championship. Read more

8. Twitter, its founder, Dorsey, liable for #EndSARS losses – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, are liable for the losses the country suffered during the EndSARS protest. Read more

9. Bawa reveals EFCC keeps $20m recovered cryptocurrency loot in e-wallet

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed how the anti-graft agency recovered cryptocurrency loot from internet fraudsters in an e-wallet. Read more

10. Ronaldo breaks Euro goalscoring record as Portugal begin title defence with win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal begin its Euro title defence on an excellent note on Tuesday evening. Read more

