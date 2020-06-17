10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. 490 new cases of COVID-19 recorded as Nigeria’s total crosses the 17,000 mark to 17,148; deaths now 455

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 490 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. COVID-19: Buhari to participate in China-Africa Summit Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday participate in the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19. Read more

3. Ajimobi named APC acting national chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday announced its Deputy National Chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s acting National Chairman. Read more

4. ICPC seizes multi-million Naira property from Bauchi governor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has seized a multi-million Naira property belonging to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed. Read more

5. Buhari approves appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service. Read more

6. We are determined to address problem of ra*pe –Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would do everything possible to address the problem of rape in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Neimeth, Prestige Assurance, C&I Leasing lead losers as market extend loss

Negative sentiment persisted in the market on Tuesday as profit-taking in bellwethers such as Flour Mills, MTN and Ardova caused the market to shed value further. Read more

8. Buhari approves joint military, police operations against bandits in North West

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a joint military and police operation against bandits in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states. Read more

9. I didn’t say Obaseki’s UI certificate was fake –AAU VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, on Tuesday dismissed a statement credited to him that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s certificate from the University of Ibadan was fake. Read more

10. Nigerian govt gives conditions to re-open schools, varsities

The federal government, on Tuesday, outlined conditions to be met for it to consider the reopening of educational institutions in the country, including universities. Read more

