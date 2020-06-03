10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. 241 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 10819; deaths now 314

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 241 new COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country including Lagos and Abuja. Read more

2. Like Senate, Reps approve Buhari’s request for $22.7bn foreign loan

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for $22.7 billion in foreign loans. Read more

3. Senate approves Buhari’s $5.513bn external loan request

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s $5.513 billion external loan request to finance the revised 2020 budget.Senate approves Buhari’s $5.513bn external loan request. Read more

4. CONFIRMED: Dead NDDC director tested positive for COVID-19

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Tuesday that its late acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Etang, tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

5. #JusticeForUwa: IGP orders transfer of UNIBEN student’s rape case to Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of investigation into the murder of the late student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, from the Edo State police command to the Force Headquarters, Abuja. Read more

6. We’ve not endorsed Akeredolu for second term —APC NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday dismissed reports that it had endorsed Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office. Read more

7. PDP TO BUHARI’S GOVT: Stop fleecing Nigerians, reduce fuel price to N70 per litre

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to stop fleecing Nigerians with high fuel price. Read more

8. NSE: Market capitalisation rises further on large-cap gains

The Nigerian equity market maintained its upbeat trend Tuesday even though a marginal increase was recorded, thanks largely to gains recorded by large-cap stocks including Dangote Cement, GTB and MTNN. Read more

9. Senate advocates stiffer punishments against rapists

The Nigerian Senate has called on the relevant authorities to see that rapists in the country face stiffer punishments. Read more

10. Following superb first season, Osimhen voted Lille player of the year

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has been voted the best player of the season at Lille after having a superb first season at the French Ligue 1 club. Read more

