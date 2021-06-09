10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021
1. Senate ends stamp duty controversy after stripping NIPOST of tax collection rights
The Senate on Tuesday stopped the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) from collecting tax on behalf of the Federal Government. Read more
2. ‘I cannot guarantee security in Imo alone,’ Gov Uzodinma rallies leaders to help tackle insecurity in state
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Tuesday solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in a bid to tackle the worsening security situation in the state. Read more
3. True federalism the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Gov Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Tuesday Nigeria would overcome its challenges if true federalism is entrenched in the country’s polity. Read more
4. INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for construction under the Cross River Rural Access and Mobility Project (CR-RAMP), it remains abandoned, while the supposed beneficiaries continue to lament deaths, loss of livelihoods and increasing poverty due to the deplorable state of the road. Read more
5. One week after sack, Gov Matawalle reinstates 3 commissioners, 3 board chairmen
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of three commissioners and three board chairmen of state agencies, one week after their sack. Read more
6. World Bank revises Nigeria’s 2021 growth projection to 1.8%
The World Bank on Tuesday raised Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2021 to 1.8 percent, up from the previous 1.1 percent projection. Read more
7. SERAP, 176 Nigerians drag FG to ECOWAS court over Twitter ban
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja to challenge the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria. Read more
8. Nigerian govt’s Twitter ban ill-advised – Gov Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday described the Federal Government suspension of Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and illegal. Read more
9. Super Eagles play goalless draw against Cameroon in rematch
The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an international friendly on Tuesday. Read more
10. Mysterious man slaps French President, Macron during walkabout
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, was slapped in the face by a mysterious man during a walkabout session. Read more
