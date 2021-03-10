10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. PDP’s 2023 bid incredibly delusional – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday described as incredibly delusional the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bid to return to power at the centre in 2023. Read more

2. IGP Adamu insists on staying in office beyond official tenure, cites legal justification

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has insisted that he has the legal right to continue his tenure despite the expiration of his maximum 35 years in service on February 1. Read more

3. 346 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 159,252. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Nigerian govt to reopen Kano airport for international flights

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Tuesday plans have been concluded for the reopening of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, for international flight operations. Read more

5. Reps, NNPC disagree on revenue remittance

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday disagreed with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the interpretation of the corporation’s Act. Read more

6. FG replaces travel certificate with temporary passports for Nigerians abroad

The Federal Government has introduced a temporary passport for Nigerians abroad. Read more

7. Eterna, UBA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market bearish situation returns

The second day of trading at the Nigerian stock market witnessed the return of the bearish situation following a dip in equity capitalisation on Tuesday. Read more

8. Nigeria’s foreign trade dropped by 10% in 2020 – NBS

Nigeria recorded a 10.3 percent decline in foreign trade last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Read more

9. INSECURITY: N57.93bn worth of arms, ammunition imported into Nigeria in 2020

Nigeria’s spend on importation of arms and ammunition has increased 2,475 percent to 57.9 billion from the N233.3 million spent in 2017. Read more

10. 10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through

Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to the quarterfinals. Read more

