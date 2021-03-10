10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. PDP’s 2023 bid incredibly delusional – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday described as incredibly delusional the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bid to return to power at the centre in 2023. Read more
2. IGP Adamu insists on staying in office beyond official tenure, cites legal justification
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has insisted that he has the legal right to continue his tenure despite the expiration of his maximum 35 years in service on February 1. Read more
3. 346 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 159,252. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. Nigerian govt to reopen Kano airport for international flights
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Tuesday plans have been concluded for the reopening of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, for international flight operations. Read more
5. Reps, NNPC disagree on revenue remittance
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday disagreed with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the interpretation of the corporation’s Act. Read more
6. FG replaces travel certificate with temporary passports for Nigerians abroad
The Federal Government has introduced a temporary passport for Nigerians abroad. Read more
7. Eterna, UBA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market bearish situation returns
The second day of trading at the Nigerian stock market witnessed the return of the bearish situation following a dip in equity capitalisation on Tuesday. Read more
8. Nigeria’s foreign trade dropped by 10% in 2020 – NBS
Nigeria recorded a 10.3 percent decline in foreign trade last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Read more
9. INSECURITY: N57.93bn worth of arms, ammunition imported into Nigeria in 2020
Nigeria’s spend on importation of arms and ammunition has increased 2,475 percent to 57.9 billion from the N233.3 million spent in 2017. Read more
10. 10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to the quarterfinals. Read more
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...