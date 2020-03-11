10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Wednesday morning.

1. El-Rufai appoints Sanusi into Kaduna Investment Agency Board

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Tuesday, appointed the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as member of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA). The appointment was announced just 24 hours after Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano. Read more

2. Sanusi’s banishment unconstitutional —Deposed Emir’s lawyer

A senior lawyer to the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), has contended that the banishment of the former Emir after his dethronment was unconstitutional, as he could not be deprived of his freedom. Read more

3. Ganduje’s aide explains why Sanusi was forced out of palace after dethronment

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Yakasai, has explained why the police was invited to escort the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II out of the palace on Monday after his dethronment. According to Yakasai, who spoke on Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, the deposed Emir refused to leave the palace even after he was formally informed of his dethronement. Read more

4. Malami rejects call for payment of Abacha’s loot, other recovered funds into federation account

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, rejected the call by human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), for the $308 million recovered from the family of the late dictator, Gen Sani Abacha and other stolen funds to be returned to the Federation Account. Read more

5. Buhari decorated as Champion of Women in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has been decorated as the Champion of Women in Nigeria. A statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, said the President received the decoration in Abuja on Tuesday during an audience with Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, President of the Medical Women’s International Association. Read more

6. Buhari favoured North East in appointments – Bauchi governor

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Tuesday the North East geopolitical zone has been hugely favoured in federal appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more

7. EFCC accuses OSGF of frustrating Lawal’s trial for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday accused the witnesses from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) of frustrating the fraud trial of a former SGF, Babachir Lawal. Read more

8. We have not met on Oshiomhole – APC Forum

The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum of Chairmen and Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal Liman, said on Tuesday the forum would meet before the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for March 17. Liman, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Zamfara, denied reports that the forum met in Abuja on Monday and passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole. Read more

9. Audu Ogbe is new ACF chairman

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday appointed a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh as its new Chairman. The Chairman of the Leadership Selection Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Wushishi and the Secretary, Malam Bukar Zarma, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna. Read more

10. Lagos govt says 240 days rainfall begins March 19

Lagos State government on Tuesday urged residents of the state to prepare for likely consequences of the 240-270 days rainfall expected to begin on March 19. The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made the call at a news conference on the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and Prevention of Flooding in Lagos, held at the Ministry’s Conference room in Ikeja. Read more

