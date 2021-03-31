 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Court bars Nigerian govt from blocking SIM cards over NIN

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has barred the Federal Government from blocking Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NINs) by April. Read more

2. Court rules on suit challenging IGP’s tenure extension April 16

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed April 16 for ruling on a suit challenging the extension of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s tenure. Read more

3. I canvassed engagement of 50,000 youths not 50 million into Nigerian armed forces – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, clarified the statement credited to him on the recruitment of youths into the country’s security agencies. Read more

4. 121 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,762. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 121 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Buhari approves process for appointment of new permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. Read more

6. Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described as worrisome and unacceptable President Muhammadu Buhari’s fresh trip to London for medical check-up. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market returns to negative zone. EcoBank, Sovereign Trust among top losers

Nigerian stock market slipped back to bearish territory with the market’s equity capitalisation dropping from N20.66 trillion to N20.54 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more 

8. MTN Nigeria loses 1.68m subscribers in one month, Airtel loses 1.99m

The month of February was terrible for Nigerian network providers, as the telecommunications industry lost 4.12 million subscribers within 28 days. Read more 

9. Coca-Cola reportedly plans to exit African market

United States’ Soft drink giant, Coca-Cola is reportedly planning to exit the African market which includes Nigeria. Read more

10. Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win

Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Lesotho. Read more

