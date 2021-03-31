10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Court bars Nigerian govt from blocking SIM cards over NIN
The Federal High Court, Lagos, has barred the Federal Government from blocking Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NINs) by April. Read more
2. Court rules on suit challenging IGP’s tenure extension April 16
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed April 16 for ruling on a suit challenging the extension of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s tenure. Read more
3. I canvassed engagement of 50,000 youths not 50 million into Nigerian armed forces – Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, clarified the statement credited to him on the recruitment of youths into the country’s security agencies. Read more
4. 121 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,762. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 121 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
5. Buhari approves process for appointment of new permanent secretaries
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021
6. Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described as worrisome and unacceptable President Muhammadu Buhari’s fresh trip to London for medical check-up. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market returns to negative zone. EcoBank, Sovereign Trust among top losers
Nigerian stock market slipped back to bearish territory with the market’s equity capitalisation dropping from N20.66 trillion to N20.54 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more
8. MTN Nigeria loses 1.68m subscribers in one month, Airtel loses 1.99m
The month of February was terrible for Nigerian network providers, as the telecommunications industry lost 4.12 million subscribers within 28 days. Read more
9. Coca-Cola reportedly plans to exit African market
United States’ Soft drink giant, Coca-Cola is reportedly planning to exit the African market which includes Nigeria. Read more
10. Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Lesotho. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...