10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. FG intervenes in Kaduna govt, labour dispute
The Federal Government on Tuesday waded into the ongoing dispute between the organised labour and Kaduna State government. Read more
2. Okowa grants autonomy to judiciary in Delta
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has granted full autonomy to the state judiciary to aid its operations. Read more
3. Ebubeagu will address South-East security challenges – Gov Ikpeazu
The Abia State governor, c, said on Tuesday the recently launched South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu would address the security challenges in the region. Reach more
4. Gov El-Rufai lacks power to declare Wabba wanted over strike – Falana
Rights activist, Femi Falana, on Tuesday mocked the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for declaring the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders wanted over the ongoing warning strike action in the state. Read more
5. Investors lose N148bn as bearish situation persists in Nigeria’s stock market
The losing streak in the Nigerian stock market continued on Tuesday as equity capitalisation crashed to N20.33 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the bourse. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021
6. Immigration suspends issuance of passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced a temporary suspension on the issuance of passports to applicants till the end of May 2021. Read more
7. Three soldiers die in Niger bandits’ attack
Three soldiers were killed in a bandit attack in Niger State on Monday. Read more
8. Gas explosion kills two at Gbenga Daniel’s hotel in Ogun
At least two persons were confirmed dead in a gas explosion at a hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday. Read more
9. EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun State. Read more
10. Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...