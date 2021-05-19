 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021

2 hours ago

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. FG intervenes in Kaduna govt, labour dispute

The Federal Government on Tuesday waded into the ongoing dispute between the organised labour and Kaduna State government. Read more

2. Okowa grants autonomy to judiciary in Delta

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has granted full autonomy to the state judiciary to aid its operations. Read more

3. Ebubeagu will address South-East security challenges – Gov Ikpeazu

The Abia State governor, c, said on Tuesday the recently launched South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu would address the security challenges in the region. Reach more

4. Gov El-Rufai lacks power to declare Wabba wanted over strike – Falana

Rights activist, Femi Falana, on Tuesday mocked the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for declaring the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders wanted over the ongoing warning strike action in the state. Read more

5. Investors lose N148bn as bearish situation persists in Nigeria’s stock market

The losing streak in the Nigerian stock market continued on Tuesday as equity capitalisation crashed to N20.33 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the bourse. Read more

6. Immigration suspends issuance of passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced a temporary suspension on the issuance of passports to applicants till the end of May 2021. Read more

7. Three soldiers die in Niger bandits’ attack

Three soldiers were killed in a bandit attack in Niger State on Monday. Read more

8. Gas explosion kills two at Gbenga Daniel’s hotel in Ogun

At least two persons were confirmed dead in a gas explosion at a hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday. Read more

9. EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 other suspected internet fraudsters in Osun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun State. Read more

10. Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Read more

