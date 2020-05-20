10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Wednesday morning.

1. Zamfara demands NCDC’s apology over false claim on COVID-19 cases

The government of Zamfara State has asked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tender an apology to the state over an alleged false claim on its COVID-19 record. Read more

2. COVID-19 death toll rising in Nigeria because of self-medication —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Tuesday attributed the growing COVID-19 fatalities in the country to self-medication. Read more

3. 226 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 6401; death toll now 192

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

4. We know where the Chinese medical team is —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Tuesday the 15-member Chinese medical team came into Nigeria on the bill of the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC). Read more

5. Wike accuses Abuja politicians of plotting to have Rivers placed on emergency rule

The Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers has accused some Abuja-based politicians of ‘evil’ plots to have the state placed on emergency rule. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020

6. IGP withdraws order restricting movement of essential workers during nationwide curfew

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has rescinded the order restricting the movement of essential workers during the nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am. Read more

7. Adamawa gov warns office holders to stop diverting covid-19 palliatives

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has warned political office holders in the state to desist from diverting palliatives meant for the needy and vulnerable in the society. Read more

8. Akwa Ibom governor slashes salaries of political officeholders by 20%

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Tuesday slashed the salaries of all political officeholders in the state by 20 percent due to dwindling oil prices at the international market. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to further delay reopening of economy

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would not reopen the nation’s economy fully until it was able to strike a delicate balance between safety and economic considerations. Read more

10. Man commits suicide in Abia

The Abia State police command Tuesday confirmed that a 50-year-old man identified as Chukwudi Maduka had allegedly committed suicide at Umuezu-Ore Umuana village, Umuahia North local government area of the state. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions