10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigerian govt’s planned rehabilitation of grazing reserves a knee-jerk reaction – Falana

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), on Tuesday knocked the Presidency over its recent response to the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors’ Forum. Read more

2. Lagos lawmakers reject govt’s bid to stop pension for ex-govs, deputies

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday rejected the state government’s bid to scrap payment of pension for ex-governors and their deputies in the state. Read more

3. Garba Shehu, a pitiable messenger who doesn’t know his limits —Gov Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, faulted the position of the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on the ban of open grazing by governors from the Southern part of the country. Read more

4. PDP accuses APC of complicity in INEC fire incidents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity in the various fire incidents at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in many parts of the country. Read more

5. Cryptocurrency used for illegal transactions – Emefiele

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday cryptocurrency is majorly used for illegitimate transactions. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021

6. Politicians, students in Nigeria to undergo drug test – NDLEA

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said on Tuesday the agency would subject politicians and students seeking admission to higher institutions in the country to drug test in the future. Read more

7. Police, govt reveal identity of Ebonyi blast victim

The Ebonyi State Police Command and the state government have revealed the identity of the victim of Tuesday’s explosion in the state. Read more

8. Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday six Super Tucano fighter jets purchased by the Federal Government would arrive the country from the United States in August. Read more

9. Police arrests investment manager for alleged N2bn fraud

The Nigerian Police Force’s Special Fraud Unit (SFU) in Lagos has arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital, Dominic Joshua, for an alleged N2billion fraud. Read more

10. Gunmen reportedly attack Imo community, force residents to stay indoors (Video)

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Orji community near the Imo State University and caused pandemonium in the area on Tuesday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions