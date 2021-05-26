10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigerian govt’s planned rehabilitation of grazing reserves a knee-jerk reaction – Falana
Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), on Tuesday knocked the Presidency over its recent response to the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors’ Forum. Read more
2. Lagos lawmakers reject govt’s bid to stop pension for ex-govs, deputies
Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday rejected the state government’s bid to scrap payment of pension for ex-governors and their deputies in the state. Read more
3. Garba Shehu, a pitiable messenger who doesn’t know his limits —Gov Akeredolu
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, faulted the position of the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on the ban of open grazing by governors from the Southern part of the country. Read more
4. PDP accuses APC of complicity in INEC fire incidents
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity in the various fire incidents at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in many parts of the country. Read more
5. Cryptocurrency used for illegal transactions – Emefiele
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday cryptocurrency is majorly used for illegitimate transactions. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021
6. Politicians, students in Nigeria to undergo drug test – NDLEA
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said on Tuesday the agency would subject politicians and students seeking admission to higher institutions in the country to drug test in the future. Read more
7. Police, govt reveal identity of Ebonyi blast victim
The Ebonyi State Police Command and the state government have revealed the identity of the victim of Tuesday’s explosion in the state. Read more
8. Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday six Super Tucano fighter jets purchased by the Federal Government would arrive the country from the United States in August. Read more
9. Police arrests investment manager for alleged N2bn fraud
The Nigerian Police Force’s Special Fraud Unit (SFU) in Lagos has arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital, Dominic Joshua, for an alleged N2billion fraud. Read more
10. Gunmen reportedly attack Imo community, force residents to stay indoors (Video)
Gunmen reportedly attacked the Orji community near the Imo State University and caused pandemonium in the area on Tuesday. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...