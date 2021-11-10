10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. With 112,229 votes, INEC declares Soludo Anambra governor-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, as winner of the Anambra State governorship election. Read more

2. IPOB gives Uzodinma three-week ultimatum to release detained members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday gave the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, a three-week ultimatum to release its members arrested by security agents in the state. Read more

3. My brother, allies, had no hand in my abduction by Nigerian govt in Kenya -Nnamdi Kanu

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked stories making the rounds that his younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, and some close allies like IPOB Secretary, Carolyn Okoroafor, and one Madam Nnennaya Anya, were behind his arrest and repatriation from Kenya by the Nigerian government. Read more

4. Senate approves report on amendment of electoral act, direct primaries for parties

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary approved the report of the conference committee report on amendment bill of the Electoral Act. Read more

5. Reps approve extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill seeking an extension of teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021

6. NGX: Shareholders earn N252bn as market cap rises by 1.12%

Following Monday’s significant rise in capital market, investors double down on Tuesday, leading to 1.12 percent rise in market capitalization. Read more

7. Nigerian govt sets aside N250bn for autogas conversion of vehicles – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Tuesday the Federal Government has set aside N250 billion for investors in autogas assembly plants in Nigeria. Read more

8. Police arrests two pirates, recovers firearms in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested two persons suspected to be sea pirates in the state. Read more

9. Fountain of Life founder, Odukoya loses second wife to cancer

The founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya. Read more

10. Unknown gunmen kill retired Air Vice-Marshal in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of retired Air vice-marshal Muhammad Maisaka by unknown gunmen. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now