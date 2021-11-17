10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari’s govt lacks capacity to tackle insecurity, fix economy – Ortom

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday renewed his attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Read more

2. Nigeria to recover another looted $200m kept abroad – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Tuesday Nigeria would soon recover another $200million stashed abroad by corrupt public officials. Read more

3. EFCC presents 7th witness in trial of ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi for alleged N8.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday presented the seventh witness in the trial of a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, for alleged N8.5billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos. Read more

4. HURIWA urges Buhari to sack Lai Mohammed over false utterances on #EndSARS protests

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for lying to Nigerians over the killing of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. Read more

5. APC governorship forms for Ekiti, Osun polls to cost N22.5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its nomination and expression of interest forms for members aspiring to contest for the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States would cost a total sum of N22.5 million. Read more

6. Investors gain N111bn as First Bank leads Nigeria’s capital market recovery

Investors recovered from the losses of the last few days after pocketing N111.60 billion at the close of business on Tuesday. Read more

7. Paucity of funds responsible for Nigeria’s oil production challenges – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari said on Tuesday Nigeria’s struggles to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota was due to lack of funding. Read more

8. US calls on Lagos, Nigerian govts to address alleged abuses in #EndSARS report

The United States has said it welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report on the EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria in October 2020. Read more

9. Man arrested for selling 130 women in Afghanistan

The Taliban have arrested a man for allegedly selling about 130 women in northern Afghanistan after duping them into believing they would be marrying into money. Read more

10. Super Eagles secure World Cup play-offs spot with draw against Cape Verde

Super Eagles have booked their spot in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after overcoming Cape Verde scare to win Group C. Read more

