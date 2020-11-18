10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Tuesday integrity test on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) would be completed between six and eight weeks. Read more
The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to prevent the repeat of the recent #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Tuesday he was in firm control of the Nigeria Police Force despite the claim to the contrary. Read more
Leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone on Tuesday demanded public apology from the presidency over the botched stakeholders meeting slated for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Read more
Sell-offs in big-cap stocks including Nestle and Dangote Cement and in consumer goods stock like Nigerian Breweries, Cadbury and International Breweries guided the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to a further loss on Tuesday as investors, wanting to recoup gains from a long bullish spell the bourse witnessed recently, continued profit-taking. Read more
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Tuesday the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a total sum of N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients in the third quarter of this year. Read more
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Abdelaziz bin Salman, said on Tuesday the major oil countries might have to adapt their current production strategy in the face of the resurging COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Oil prices drifted up on Tuesday amid hopes that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will retain current output reduction for a minimum of three months just as reports of another Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough by biotechnology firm Moderna firmed traders’ confidence up. Read more
The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone successfully held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a goalless draw in a matchday four encounter of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Read more
