10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020

1. 152 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,457. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases.

2. Integrity test on ASUU preferred payment platform to last eight weeks – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Tuesday integrity test on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) would be completed between six and eight weeks.

3. Buhari promises to prevent repeat of #EndSARS protests

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to prevent the repeat of the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.

4. ‘I am in firm control of police force,’ Adamu replies ex-army officer

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Tuesday he was in firm control of the Nigeria Police Force despite the claim to the contrary.

5. South-South leaders demand apology from presidency over botched stakeholders’ meeting

Leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone on Tuesday demanded public apology from the presidency over the botched stakeholders meeting slated for Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

6. NSE: Market contracts by N277.598bn after profit-taking in big-cap equities

Sell-offs in big-cap stocks including Nestle and Dangote Cement and in consumer goods stock like Nigerian Breweries, Cadbury and International Breweries guided the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to a further loss on Tuesday as investors, wanting to recoup gains from a long bullish spell the bourse witnessed recently, continued profit-taking.

7. FAAC disbursed N2.05tr to FG, states, LGAs in Q3 2020 – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Tuesday the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a total sum of N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients in the third quarter of this year.

8. OPEC+ mulls oil production tweak amid COVID-19 resurgence

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Abdelaziz bin Salman, said on Tuesday the major oil countries might have to adapt their current production strategy in the face of the resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

9. Oil prices jump on prospect of OPEC+ deal extension, Bonny Light up $1.17

Oil prices drifted up on Tuesday amid hopes that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will retain current output reduction for a minimum of three months just as reports of another Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough by biotechnology firm Moderna firmed traders' confidence up.

10. S’Leone hold Eagles to goalless draw in Freetown, delay AFCON qualification

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone successfully held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a goalless draw in a matchday four encounter of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.