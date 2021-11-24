10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. EFCC arrests Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly forging a medical report during his trial for money laundering at the Federal High Court, Lagos. Read more

2. Buhari suspends inauguration of Ararume-led NNPC board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday suspended indefinitely the inauguration of the newly constituted board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). Read more

3. Those clamouring for Igbo Presidency in 2023 are jokers —Tinubu Group

Kunle Okunola, the convener of Tinubu Not Negotiable (TNN) one of the groups pushing for the candidacy of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be president in 2023, has described those clamouring for a president of Igbo extraction as jokers. Read more

4. Why Nigerian govt deprives Benue of benefits – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Tuesday the Federal Government denies the state lots of benefits because of his agitation for justice, equity, and fairness in the country. Read more

5. NGX: Investors gain N596b as Honeywell Flour leads gainers again

Investors at the Nigerian stock market gained N596.40 billion on Tuesday following the rise in equity capitalisation from N22.575 trillion to N22.576 trillion at the close of the day’s business. Read more

6. CBN MPC retains benchmark interest rate at 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the benchmark interest rate at 11.5 per cent. Read more

7. Nigeria investing in 10 new rice mills – Agric minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammed Mahmoud, said on Tuesday Nigeria has taken a leading role in the global production of food items including rice, cassava, yam, palm oil, and maize. Read more

8. Senate advocates increase in NYSC members’ allowance

The Senate Committee on Sports has advocated an increase in the daily feeding allowance paid to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to replace fuel subsidy with N5,000 transport grant for poor citizens —Zainab Ahmed

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, has put a price on the amount Nigerians will receive as transport allowance after the removal of fuel subsidy. Read more

10. UCL: Chelsea thrash Juve to reach last-16, Barca walk a tightrope after Benfica draw

Defending champions Chelsea have advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League after thrashing Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. Read more

