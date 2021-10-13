10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Anambra Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s anti-open grazing bill. Read more

2. Senate reverses self on electronic transmission of election results

The Senate on Tuesday did a U-turn by reversing itself on electronic transmission of election results, as it empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to decide an option that nest suits the situation. Read more

3. DSS releases Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu. Read more

4. Delta Assembly passes 2021 supplementary budget of N66.38bn

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2021 supplementary budget of N66.38 billion. Read more

5. Zamfara Assembly suspends two lawmakers

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two lawmakers over an alleged link with bandits. Read more

6. Investors gain N100bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from previous day’s loss

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from Monday’s loss following the 0.4 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of business today. Read more

7. FIRS makes N3.2trn revenue from non-oil sector tax in nine months

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has detailed its mandate towards diversifying the tax and revenue sources accruable to the Federal Government. Read more

8. EFCC recovers N1.66tr for AMCON

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N1.667 trillion for the Asset Management Corporation (AMCON) between 2017 and July this year. Read more

9. Six persons reportedly die as gunmen attack venue of APGA rally in Anambra

At least six persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in a gun duel between security agents and suspected criminals at the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaign rally in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State on Tuesday. Read more

10. Ronaldo bags hat-trick as Portugal thrash Luxembourg in World Cup qualifier

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form for his country Portugal at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday night. Read more

