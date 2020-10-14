10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. FG shifts commencement of 774,000 public works programme to November 1

The Federal Government has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works Programme aimed at engaging 774,000 unemployed Nigerians to November 1. Read more

2. Jonathan warns security agents against killing of #ENDSARS protesters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday warned security agents against the killing of Nigerians as protests against brutality and extortion by police, particularly the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), rage in many parts of the country. Read more

3. BREAKING: Nigeria records 225 COVID-19 cases as total hits 60,655. Deaths 1,116; discharges 52,006

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 225 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. FG agrees to test ASUU’s proposed alternative to IPPIS

The Federal Government said on Tuesday it might consider the adoption of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

5. Officers from disbanded SARS summoned to Abuja for psychological test

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has summoned officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Abuja for psychological and medical examination. Read more

6. Ex-health minister urges Nigerian govt to adequately prepare for second wave of COVID-19

A former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to adequately prepare the nation’s healthcare system against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

7. NSE: Market scrapes weak gain amid continued profit-taking

The Nigerian bourse managed to make a slight advance on Tuesday following days of straight losses as profit-taking efforts limited gains. Read more

8. Naira falls across forex markets as dollar supply eases

Naira depreciated against the United States dollar at various segments of the foreign exchange market on Monday. Read more

9. Why we can’t implement Pay-As-You-Go in Nigeria —DSTV

The pay-as-you-go billing model for pay-TV, clamoured for by Nigerians, is not viable commercially and technically, John Ugbe, the chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, has said. Read more

10. Iheanacho scores, misses penalty as Super Eagles draw Tunisia in friendly

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a friendly game in Austria. Read more

