10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020

The Federal Government has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works Programme aimed at engaging 774,000 unemployed Nigerians to November 1. Read more
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday warned security agents against the killing of Nigerians as protests against brutality and extortion by police, particularly the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), rage in many parts of the country. Read more
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 225 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Federal Government said on Tuesday it might consider the adoption of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has summoned officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Abuja for psychological and medical examination. Read more
A former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to adequately prepare the nation’s healthcare system against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
The Nigerian bourse managed to make a slight advance on Tuesday following days of straight losses as profit-taking efforts limited gains. Read more
Naira depreciated against the United States dollar at various segments of the foreign exchange market on Monday. Read more
The pay-as-you-go billing model for pay-TV, clamoured for by Nigerians, is not viable commercially and technically, John Ugbe, the chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, has said. Read more
Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a friendly game in Austria. Read more
- IMF revises projection for Nigeria’s economic growth in 2020 to –4.3% - October 14, 2020
- 54 checkpoints! How policing Lagos-Abuja roads inflicts pains on motorists - October 14, 2020
- Onochie’s nomination for INEC job provocative assault on Nigeria’s constitution, democratic process —PDP - October 14, 2020