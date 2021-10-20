10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. South-East monarchs demand Kanu’s release, de-proscribing of IPOB

The South-East traditional rulers on Monday demanded the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. HURIWA wants Minister Lai arrested over alleged defence of herdsmen

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has charged security agencies to arrest and prosecute the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for his alleged defence of criminal herdsmen. Read more

3. Amosun an impostor, his faction’s congress in Ogun a charade – APC

The newly elected Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Tuesday insisted that were no parallel congresses in the state. Read more

4. Court summons Ogun Assembly over suit filed by ex-OPIC chief

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned the Ogun State House of Assembly to show cause within seven days, why it should not be restrained from proceeding with the case by the former Managing Director of the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC) Mr Jide Odusolu. Read more

5. Pandora Papers: Retired Delta State Judge allegedly acquires offshore companies illegally

A retired Judge in the Delta State Judiciary Service, Stella Ogene has been alleged of illegally acquiring an offshore company. Read more

6. Bitcoin’s value hits five-month high as investors pocket N24.65tr

Bitcoin’s price reached $63,261 on Tuesday, the digital asset’s highest market value in five months. Read more

7. Why #ENDSARS anniversary protest will not be allowed in Lagos – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday ruled out the #ENDSARS anniversary protest in the state. Read more

8. Kaduna gives civil servants 12-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday gave a 12-day ultimatum for all civil servants in the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

9. Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna government said on Tuesday over 50 bandits were killed by troops during operations in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state. Read more

10. UCL: Salah wins thriller for Liverpool at Atletico; Messi fires PSG past Leipzig

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool in their Champions League group stage clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain on Tuesday night. Read more

