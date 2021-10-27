10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Appeal Court adjourns hearing of Secondus move to stop PDP convention

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of an application seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention till October 28. Read more

2. Nigerian govt appeals judgment stopping retrial of ex-gov Orji Kalu over alleged N7.1bn fraud

The Federal Government has asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja, to order a fresh trial of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over an alleged N7.1 billion laundering charge against him. Read more

3. Saraki mocks APC over parallel congresses, chaos within ranks

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its recent congresses across the country that snowballed in the formation of parallel factions. Read more

4. Lawyers seek to join suit, as Northern Coalition asks court to order exit of S’East from Nigeria

A group of lawyers from the South-East have applied to join a suit filed by members of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) asking a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the National Assembly to hasten the exit of the South-East geopolitical zone from Nigeria before the conclusion of the ongoing constitutional amendment. Read more

5. Market index up by 0.2% as investors pocket N10bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N10billion at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more

6. 99.4% of bank accounts hold less than N500,000

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has revealed that 99.4% of bank accounts in Nigeria have less than the N500,000 Maximum Insured Limit (MIL) of the NDIC. Read more

7. Bauchi gov appoints 15 special advisers, six heads of agencies

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 15 special advisers and six heads of government agencies in the state. Read more

8. IGP deploys 100 strategic commanders to Anambra for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, approved the deployment of 100 strategic commanders to Anambra ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state. Read more

9. NSCDC arrests three suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara State. Read more

10. Arsenal, Chelsea advance to Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday made it to the quarterfinals stage of the Carabao Cup after seeing off their opponents in home games. Read more

