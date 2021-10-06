10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Rep dares Buhari to expose Kanu, Igboho’s sponsor

A member of the House of Representatives, Ben Rollands Igbakpa, on Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to expose the lawmaker sponsoring the secessionist agitators in the country. Read more

2. South-East governors to stop sit-at-home, condemn killings

The South-East Governors on Tuesday condemned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive and killings in the region. Read more

3. Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is slated for a presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday. Read more

4. We’ll no longer tolerate witch-hunt, harassment of our members,’ APC tells Gov Mohammed

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State said on Tuesday it would no longer tolerate witch-hunt, intimidation, and harassment of its members by the state government. Read more

5. First Bank, Pharmdeko among top gainers as market cap rises by 1.2%

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by N266 billion or 1.2 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more

6. NNPC again imports 100% of petrol consumed in August

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) imported 100 per cent of 1.74 billion Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol consumed in the month of August 2021. Read more

7. Sanwo-Olu signs law prohibiting parade of suspects before media

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday signed the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2021 in the state. Read more

8. IGP deploys new police commissioner, special forces to Anambra

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Echeng Echeng to Anambra as the new Commissioner of Police in the state. Read more

9. Buhari approves payment of N75,000 stipend to students of education in varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N75,000 stipend per semester for undergraduate students of education at public universities across the country. Read more

10. 21 Super Eagles stars in camp ahead W’Cup qualifiers; Okoye, Simon expected

No fewer than 21 players have arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic. Read more

