10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. ‘You have a shallow understanding of academic profession,’ ASUU replies minister

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday, asked the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, to resign and go into farming. Read more

2. Nigeria records 118 fresh cases of COVID-19. Death toll stands at 1,113

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 118 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Police to arraign ex-governor Ohakim for alleged fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to arraign a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, for alleged fraud. Read more

4. FG orders beneficiaries of N-Power to undergo fresh verification for payment

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on Tuesday, directed beneficiaries of the N-Power programme to report at their various states for payment of their stipends. Read more

5. Nigerians facing ‘grave life-threatening problems’ —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo declared on Tuesday that millions of Nigerians were facing “grave life-threatening problems”. Read more

6. Education minister orders full-scale investigation into alleged N2.6bn school feeding fraud

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the fraud allegations in relation to the N2.67 billion released to the 104 unity colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies. Read more

7. NSE: Dangote Cement, MTNN, Presco drive N708bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Tuesday, buoyed by big and mid-cap stocks led by Dangote Cement, MTNN, Presco, Nigerian Breweries and Stanbic. Read more

8. Naira strengthens against dollar at black market amidst improved forex supply

Naira recorded a modest gain against the United States dollar at the parallel market on Monday, closing at N458, 1.5% stronger than its close at the previous session, standing at N465, data from abokiFX, which collates rates from street traders, showed. Read more

9. Execution of petrol-to-gas auto plan to begin with commercial vehicles –Osinbajo

The Nigerian government’s petrol-to-gas auto conversion plan, which looks to provide alternative energy in the form of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for gasoline-powered cars plying Nigerian roads, will begin with commercial vehicles, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. Read more

10. Full house in Austria as Super Eagles train ahead Algeria friendly

All invited Super Eagles players expected in Austria for the international friendly against Algeria have arrived and training has resumed. Read more