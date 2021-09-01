10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Court refuses Maina’s fresh bail application

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to hear a fresh bail application filed by former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina. Read more

2. Akeredolu signs anti-grazing bill into law in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the House of Assembly into law. Read more

3. Nigeria govt spends N14.5bn searching for oil in north, others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has spent a total of N14.5 billion on frontier exploration services, which involves the search for hydrocarbons in inland basins, especially in the north. Read more

4. How Nigeria achieved biggest economic growth in six years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday his administration’s focus on job creation, policy consistency and innovation stimulated a 5.1 percent growth of the economy in the second quarter of this year. Read more

5. JAMB scraps general cut-off marks for admission into varsities, polytechnics, others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the general cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions in the country. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/jamb-scraps-general-cut-off-marks-for-admission-into-varsities-polytechnics-others/

6. CBN directs banks to publish names, BVN of Forex Policy defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a memo mandating all banks to publish the names and Bank Verification Number (BVN) of defaulters of its forex policy. Read more

7. Nigerian govt may sanction Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

The Federal Government has disclosed that it may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccination. Read more

8. Niger govt bans cattle market, sale of fuel in jerry cans

The Niger State government has suspended the weekly cattle markets across the state. Read more

9. Taliban executes famous Afghani musician due to ban on music

Fawad Andarabi, an Afghan folk singer, has been shot dead by the Taliban in the Baghlan province over the weekend. Read more

10. D’Tigers crash out of Afrobasket after shock loss to Uganda

Following a shocking defeat to Uganda, Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket holding in Rwanda. Read more

