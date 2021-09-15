10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Rivers drags Nigerian govt to Supreme Court over VAT

The Rivers State government on Tuesday dragged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Supreme Court over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT). Read more

2. PDP rejects Nigerian govt’s fresh N2.66tr loan request

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday evening rejected the move by the Federal Government to take a fresh N2.66 trillion ($4 billion and €710 million) external loan. Read more

3. IPOB vows to deal with anyone enforcing sit-at-home order

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal seriously with anyone or group found enforcing a sit-at-home in the South-East, insisting it had lifted the order weeks ago. Read more

4. Buhari forwards bills on arms control, explosives to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted two executive bills on the proliferation of arms and explosives to the Senate. Read more

5. Enugu governor signs anti-open grazing bill

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday, signed the anti-open grazing bill into law. Read more

6. NSE: Market cap up by 0.01% as investors gain N2.54bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N2.54 billion on Tuesday following a 0.01 percent rise in the equity capitalization at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. 114 fleeing inmates of Kogi custodial centre recaptured

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the recapture of 114 inmates that escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre, Kogi State, on Monday. Read more

8. Proliferation of Illicit drugs behind insurgency in North East – Gov Yahaya

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday established a strong correlation between the use of illicit drugs and the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Read more

9. Synagogue leadership crisis deepens as members reject TB Joshua’s widow as successor

The leadership crisis rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations following the death of the church’s founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, has escalated after the members rejected the widow, Evelyn, as his successor. Read more

10. Aruna Quadri now 15th best table tennis player in world

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has set a new African record as the first player from the continent to be ranked in top 15 in the ITTF Ranking. Read more

