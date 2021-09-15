News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Rivers drags Nigerian govt to Supreme Court over VAT
The Rivers State government on Tuesday dragged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Supreme Court over the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT). Read more
2. PDP rejects Nigerian govt’s fresh N2.66tr loan request
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday evening rejected the move by the Federal Government to take a fresh N2.66 trillion ($4 billion and €710 million) external loan. Read more
3. IPOB vows to deal with anyone enforcing sit-at-home order
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal seriously with anyone or group found enforcing a sit-at-home in the South-East, insisting it had lifted the order weeks ago. Read more
4. Buhari forwards bills on arms control, explosives to Senate
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted two executive bills on the proliferation of arms and explosives to the Senate. Read more
5. Enugu governor signs anti-open grazing bill
The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday, signed the anti-open grazing bill into law. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021
6. NSE: Market cap up by 0.01% as investors gain N2.54bn
Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N2.54 billion on Tuesday following a 0.01 percent rise in the equity capitalization at the close of the day’s trading. Read more
7. 114 fleeing inmates of Kogi custodial centre recaptured
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the recapture of 114 inmates that escaped from the Kabba Custodial Centre, Kogi State, on Monday. Read more
8. Proliferation of Illicit drugs behind insurgency in North East – Gov Yahaya
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday established a strong correlation between the use of illicit drugs and the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Read more
9. Synagogue leadership crisis deepens as members reject TB Joshua’s widow as successor
The leadership crisis rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations following the death of the church’s founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, has escalated after the members rejected the widow, Evelyn, as his successor. Read more
10. Aruna Quadri now 15th best table tennis player in world
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has set a new African record as the first player from the continent to be ranked in top 15 in the ITTF Ranking. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...