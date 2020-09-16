10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. PDP asks US to include family members of ‘election riggers’ in visa ban

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday commended the United States for its fresh imposition of visa ban on perpetrators of election fraud in the country. Read more

2. 90 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,478; death toll now 1,088

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. NDDC: Reps committee meets Akpabio

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio. Read more

4. We’re borrowing for Nigeria’s good — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the Federal Government needed foreign loans to fund critical projects such as roads, rail and power in the country. Read more

5. ‘Nigeria divided like never before under Buhari,’ Soyinka agrees with Obasanjo

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said on Tuesday the country was more divided like never before under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership. Read more

6. FG to evacuate Nigerian refugees in Niger

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had concluded plans to evacuate Nigerian refugees in Diffa, Niger Republic, back home. Read more

7. Banks must raise agric loans to 10% of credit assets within 4 years —Emefiele

Banks have to grow the share of their credit to the agricultural sector by more than twice its current size to make it up to one tenth of their total loan portfolio in the next four years in order to stimulate food production in Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, the central bank chief said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. Read more

8. NSE: Bank stocks lead trade as market retreats into negative territory

Trade in the equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the red on Tuesday, the first time in four days, with major bank stocks including FBN Holdings, GTB, Zenith, Stanbic and Access at the forefront of activity. Read more

9. Inflation hits 28-month high, rises to 13.22%

Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed in everyday living, climbed to 13.22% in August. Read more

10. Aubameyang commits future to Arsenal, signs new three-year deal

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has committed his future to Premier League side Arsenal as he signed a new three-year deal with the club. Read more

