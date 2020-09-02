10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. CAMA not targeted at churches, mosques —Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday dismissed insinuations that the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 was targeted at churches, mosques and other religious bodies in the country. Read more

2. 239 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,247; death toll rises to 1,023

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 239 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ‘Atiku has lost his sense of economic importance’ —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday ex-Vice President Abubakar Atiku was out of tune with current realities across the world. Read more

4. NLC rejects new electricity tariff hike

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday evening urged the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to take decisive action on the plan by the electricity distribution companies to hike electricity tariff in the country. Read more

5. APC suspends Edo rally to mourn accident victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Tuesday, called off his campaign rally at Usen, Ovia North-East local government area of the state in honour of victims of the fatal auto crash in the state. Read more

6. NSE: Market capitalisation rises by N45bn, backed by bank stocks gains

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Tuesday, adding N45.296 billion on the back of gains in some bank stocks and a few blue-chip companies. Read more

7. NSE bars six companies from trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has barred six quoted companies — Medview Airlines Plc, FTN Cocoa Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, Capital Oil Plc and R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc— from trading over their failure to file corporate accounts as required. Read more

8. Adesina sworn in for second term as eighth President of AfDB

Nigeria’s Akinwunmi Adesina was Tuesday sworn into office for a second term as the eighth President of African Development Bank (AfDB), following his re-election last week. Read more

9. INEC swears in new REC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday swore in Dr. Tella Rahmon as the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner. Read more

10. Akpeyi to miss Kaizer Chiefs’ remaining games after suffering concussion