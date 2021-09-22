News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘Expose Boko Haram sponsors if your hands are clean,’ PDP dares Nigerian govt
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to expose sponsors of the Boko Haram insurgency and other criminal activities in Nigeria. Read more
2. Southern govs asking for 2023 presidency is lazy politics —Baba-Ahmed
Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has insisted that the north will not be bullied or threatened into giving in to demands of southern Nigeria that the presidency should go to the south in 2023. Read more
3. President Buhari writes Reps to amend PIA
President Muhammadu Buhari has penned a letter to the House of Representatives for amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Read more
4. Court adjourns Kanu’s case against Nigerian govt till October 7
The Abia State High Court, Umuahia, on Tuesday adjourned till October 7, hearing in the suit filed by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, challenging the alleged infringement on his fundamental rights by the Federal Government. Read more
5. Northern Elders scribe cautions Adebanjo, Clark over utterances on 2023 polls
The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has cautioned elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, over their comments that political parties must field their candidates for the 2023 presidential election from the southern part of the country or there would be no election. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 21, 2021
6. CBN orders traders, others to accept e-Naira, highlights benefits of digital currency
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday ordered traders and other businesses to accept the country’s digital currency, e-Naira, as a legal tender after its launch next month. Read more
7. NSE: Neimeth, Wema Bank among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.08%
The negative trading on the floor of the Nigeria capital market continued on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more
8. Seven states to recruit 3,000 vigilantes for fight against bandits – Masari
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Tuesday at least seven states in the Northern part of the country had agreed to recruit 3,000 special vigilantes to tackle bandits and kidnappers terrorizing innocent citizens across the region. Read more
9. Branding of North as ‘parasite’ in Nigeria unfortunate – Gov Yahaya
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday decried the denigration of Northern Nigeria by some people despite the region’s abundant mineral resources. Read more
10. Iwobi’s Everton dumped out of Carabao Cup by QPR; Liverpool, Man City advance
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their unfortunate defeat by Championship side QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Read more
