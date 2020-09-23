10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Buhari, AbdulRazaq meet on Kwara flood disaster

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the flood situation in the state. Read more

2. 176 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,613; death toll now 1,100

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Buhari orders reduction of fertilizer price

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reduction of NPK fertilizer price from N5,500 to N5,000. Read more

4. Eight states yet to implement new minimum wage – TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday eight states in the country are yet to commence the payment of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments. Read more

5. Atiku speaks on reports he, members of his family being under US watch list

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to reports claiming that he and some of his family members were under the watchlist of the United States. Read more

6. NNPC chief charges NASS to fast-track passage of PIB

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, on Tuesday, urged the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Read more

7. Oil prices lift as U.S. storm calms, Bonny Light dips by $2.06

Oil prices lifted on Tuesday, scaling down steep overnight depreciation, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost intensity, even though concerns over demand for fuel continued with surges in global COVID-19 infections. Read more

8. Nigerian govt received over N1.8trn remittances from MDAs in 12 years –FRC

The Nigerian government took receipt of remittances topping N1.8 trillion in the last 12 years as operating surplus from Ministries, Departments and Agencies into its Consolidated Revenue Fund, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) said Monday. Read more

9. CBN scales down lending rate for banks to 11.5% as COVID-19 tightens credit

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising from its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) session Tuesday afternoon, lowered its lending rate to banks by 100 basis points to 11.5%, a policy shift that followed the headwinds of the coronavirus outbreak in August when the domestic credit growth rate slowed from 9.4% to 6.94%. Read more

10. Moyes, two West Ham players test positive for coronavirus

West Ham manager, David Moyes and two players of the Premier League club have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. Read more

