News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Northern governors’ position on 2023 power shift cowardly, irresponsible – PANDEF
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Tuesday described the Northern governors as hypocrites over their position on the 2023 power shift. Read more
2. ‘IPOB behind attacks on APC, APGA in Anambra,’ says Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, on Tuesday blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the twin attack on the party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaigners in Anambra State. Read more
3. Politicians have turned NDDC into a cash cow – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday that politicians have turned the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into a cash cow. Read more
4. Buhari writes Senate to approve appointment of new commissioners for ICPC, RMAFC
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, to confirm the appointment of commissioners to fill the vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). Read more
5. Nobody ought to dictate where president should come from in 2023, NEF speaks on zoning
The Northern Elders Forum on Tuesday rejected the supposed imposition by the Southern Governors Forum over the issue of rotational presidency amongst the zones. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021
6. Investors lose N3bn as Nigeria’s stock market bearish trading persists
The losing streak at the Nigerian capital market continued on Tuesday following a 0.01 percent crash in equity capitalization at the close of the day’s business. Read more
7. Police to recruit 20,000 junior officers – IGP
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Tuesday the Force would soon begin the recruitment of 20,000 junior police officers across the country. Read more
8. 20 fishermen reportedly killed as another Nigerian military jet misses target in Borno
At least 20 fishermen have been reportedly killed after a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian military bombarded a jihadist camp in the Kwatar Daban Masara village in Borno State. Read more
9. Senate seeks urgent approval of N300bn intervention fund for federal roads in Niger
The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to urgently consider an Emergency Intervention Fund of about N300 billion for critical roads in Niger State. Read more
10. UCL: Messi ends goal drought as PSG beat Man City; Liverpool thrash Porto
Lionel Messi was on target for Paris Saint-Germain in their home victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...