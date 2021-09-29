10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Northern governors’ position on 2023 power shift cowardly, irresponsible – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Tuesday described the Northern governors as hypocrites over their position on the 2023 power shift. Read more

2. ‘IPOB behind attacks on APC, APGA in Anambra,’ says Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, on Tuesday blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the twin attack on the party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaigners in Anambra State. Read more

3. Politicians have turned NDDC into a cash cow – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday that politicians have turned the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into a cash cow. Read more

4. Buhari writes Senate to approve appointment of new commissioners for ICPC, RMAFC

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, to confirm the appointment of commissioners to fill the vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). Read more

5. Nobody ought to dictate where president should come from in 2023, NEF speaks on zoning

The Northern Elders Forum on Tuesday rejected the supposed imposition by the Southern Governors Forum over the issue of rotational presidency amongst the zones. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021

6. Investors lose N3bn as Nigeria’s stock market bearish trading persists

The losing streak at the Nigerian capital market continued on Tuesday following a 0.01 percent crash in equity capitalization at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Police to recruit 20,000 junior officers – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Tuesday the Force would soon begin the recruitment of 20,000 junior police officers across the country. Read more

8. 20 fishermen reportedly killed as another Nigerian military jet misses target in Borno

At least 20 fishermen have been reportedly killed after a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian military bombarded a jihadist camp in the Kwatar Daban Masara village in Borno State. Read more

9. Senate seeks urgent approval of N300bn intervention fund for federal roads in Niger

The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to urgently consider an Emergency Intervention Fund of about N300 billion for critical roads in Niger State. Read more

10. UCL: Messi ends goal drought as PSG beat Man City; Liverpool thrash Porto

Lionel Messi was on target for Paris Saint-Germain in their home victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions