10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Tuesday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to guide against the enthronement of godfatherism in the state. Read more

2. 187 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,647; death toll now 1,111

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Ex-Lagos commissioner declares 2023 governorship ambition

A former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has declared his intention to vie for the state’s governorship seat in 2023. Read more

4. Buhari replaces two ambassadors-designate, seeks Senate confirmation of FCCPC, NPC nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday replaced two non-career ambassadors-designate he appointed in July. Read more

5. Senators reject Buhari’s nominee for PenCom DG’s job

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of one Aisha Umar as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) caused an uproar in the Senate on Tuesday. Read more

6. ROAD PROJECTS: Buhari seeks Senate approval for refund of N148bn to Bayelsa, Rivers, three others

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate approval for the refund of N148 billion spent on federal roads to five states in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Bank stocks drive trade as market gains N54bn

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained its advancing momentum on Tuesday, adding N54.415 billion, with banking stocks driving volume. Read more

8. 22 years after, Nigeria to conduct census of businesses

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that it will begin the National Business Sample Census, 22 years after the last one. Read more

9. Nigeria accounts for 46% of illegal money outflow from Africa, 80% from West Africa –UNCTAD

Nigeria is responsible for an estimated 46% of the $89 billion illegal money outflow from Africa, typically stolen funds and money from tax evasion that leave the continent, a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report said on Monday. Read more

10. Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Tottenham Hotspur has secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea on penalties in an entertaining fourth-round encounter. Read more