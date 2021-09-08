News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021
1. Nigerian govt, health workers reach agreement on dispute
The Federal Government has reached an agreement with aggrieved health workers in the country. Read more
2. Masari a drunkard, Katsina’s worst governor – Miyetti Allah
The Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, on Tuesday, described the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, as a drunkard for saying most bandits are of the Fulani stock. Read more
3. NLC harps on need for review of labour laws in Nigeria
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed plans by the congress to review labour laws in the country. Read more
4. We’ll meet Miyetti Allah in court over Anti-Grazing ban —Benue Gov, Ortom
Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has responded to the threats by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah that it will sue governors in southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt who enact the anti-open grazing ban in their states. Read more
5. Report on freezing of Kogi account a joke – Gov Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday described the report on the freezing of the state’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a joke taken too far. Read more
6. US govt selects 250 Nigerian women for business training
The United States government has selected 250 Nigerian female entrepreneurs for a three-month business training through its initiative Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). Read more
7. Judicial Service Commission sacks two Sharia Court judges, demotes two others in Borno
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Borno State has sacked two Sharia Court Judges and demoted two others. Read more
8. Nigerian govt to create 4m jobs for youths, women
The Federal Government has promised to create four million jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and women in the country. Read more
9. OAU dismisses lecturer for alleged sexual assault
The Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has dismissed one of the institution’s lecturers, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje, for alleged sexual assault. Read more
10. WCQ: Osimhen scores as depleted Super Eagles squad beat Cape Verde in Mindelo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made it two wins in two games in the race for a slot at the 2022 FIFA senior men’s World Cup to be hosted in Qatar. Read more
