10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. ‘Defend our achievements’, Buhari tells govt officials

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday charged ministers, heads of departments and agencies to go on the offensive and defend the achievements of his administration. Read more

2. BREAKING: 296 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 55,456; death toll now to 1,067

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. COVID-19: Osinbajo decries economic hardship in Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday decried the increasing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

4. Trump once took me into his office and asked ‘Why are you killing Christians?’—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday revealed the details of one of his meetings with United States President, Donald Trump, in Washington. Read more

5. EFCC re-arraigns Malabu, businessman, six others for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned Malabu Oil and Gas Limited on fresh money laundering charges. Read more

6. NSE: GTB, Guinness, Zenith, UBN drive N44bn loss

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), for the second day running, ended the trading session in the negative territory as investors’ willingness to sell their holdings overwhelmed by pressure. Read more

7. Household loans increased in second quarter –CBN

Secured loans to households increased in the second quarter of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in its ‘Credit Conditions Survey’ report posted on its website on Monday. Read more

8. Naira falls to N445/$ on black market, despite CBN’s sale of $50m to BDCs

Naira declined to N445 to the United States dollar on the black market on Monday, the same day Bureaux De Change (BDCs) resumed operations following sales of foreign exchange worth $50 million to them by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

9. FG, states, LGAs shared N3.88trn in first half of 2020 —NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Tuesday the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients received N3.879trillion from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first half of this year. Read more

10. Ronaldo becomes first European to net 100 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals on Tuesday to help Portugal defeat Sweden in Nations League and also reaching another landmark. Read more

