10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 14, 2020

1. 501 news cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 15,682. Death toll now 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. APC NWC upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday upheld the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the party’s screening and appeal committees for the Edo State governorship primaries. Read more

3. Many people criticize Buhari govt’s borrowing because of ignorance —Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Saturday government’s borrowing saved banks in Nigeria from collapse. Read more

4. Why Umahi is persecuting me –Ebonyi Ex-Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, Chief Abia Onyike, on Saturday, explained what led to the face-off with the state’s governor, Dave Umahi. Read more

5. One dead, many injured, as soldiers attack COVID-19 committee in Borno

A clash between soldiers and members of the Borno State COVID-19 Committee left one person dead, and many others injured, on Friday. Read more

6. COVID-19: AfDB reveals intervention funds granted to Nigeria, other African countries

Africa’s biggest multilateral lender, African Development Bank (AfDB) said it had responded to the needs of its member nations in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

7. Messi among scorers as Barca return with victory, extend La Liga lead

Barcelona made a light walk of Real Mallorca in the La Liga on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the table. Read more

8. 51 health workers, 17 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said on Saturday 51 health workers had so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Read more

9. Gombe deputy speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Siddi Buba, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

10. ‘Is Nigeria a zoo?’ Fani-Kayode reacts to alleged face-off between First Lady and an aide to Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the reported face-off between the aides of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and a Personal Assistant to the President, Sabiu Yusuf. Read more

