10 women working in Borno rice farm where Boko Haram killed 43 farmers still missing —Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International has said that 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm in Borno State, where Boko Haram slaughtered 43 persons, were still missing.

The farm was attacked by the terrorist group on Saturday, November 28.

But in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @AmnestyNigeria, on Sunday, November 29, the group also revealed that 16 out of the 43 murdered by the terrorists were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The tweet read, “Amnesty International’s findings show that, of the 43 farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram yesterday, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) resident at Farm Centre IDP Camp. While 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm are still missing after the attack.”

Amnesty International further tweeted, “Boko Haram and other armed groups must renounce their unlawful and vicious campaign of violence against civilians.

“The Nigerian authorities, for their part, must do more to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators of all such attacks to justice.”

