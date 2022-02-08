10-year-old girl reportedly poisons adopted parents

A medical practitioner identified as Dr. Oluwadare M.I has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to narrate how her parents were reportedly poisoned by her adopted 10-year-old sibling.

The medical doctor accused the young girl of sprinkling the heinous substance, sniper, into their beverage. She stated that the 10-year-old is characteristically a stubborn person and she had been scolded numerous times by her parents.

Narrating the incident on her Twitter page on Monday evening, the netizen stated that the 10-year old lad specifically poisoned her parents after she was told to apologize for her wrongdoing.

Read also: Housewife allegedly poisons eight-year-old stepson to death

The medical doctor wrote:

“I just want to thank God that the child my parents adopted didn’t turn me and my siblings to orphans.

She poured one of those sniper-like chemicals into their beverages because they said she should be apologising when she’s wrong.”

She continued:

“The heart of a man is desperately wicked, yes , including children.

“This is a child that myself and my sister will take it upon ourselves to fight for her when we think our parents are being too hard on her.

“So many times my mother especially will fight me because I’m interfering.”



She later explained how the 10-year-old tried to execute her plans. She wrote:

“After my dad took like 2 spoons he noticed it had a smell, with intuition he suspected what had happened. He asked her the next day and she admitted it. She was home alone all day”

The medical doctor stated that her parents have since taken the young lady back to her hometown.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now