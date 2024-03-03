10-yr-old’s skull smashed in Lagos road as accident

A 10-year-old boy identified as Chukwudi was on Sunday morning killed by a Nissan Coastal Commercial Bus at Doyin Bus stop along Orile-Mile 2 Expressway Lagos.

According to reports, Chukwudi was going to church with his father, Bernard at about 7: 30am when they were hit by the commercial bus with registration number JJE 134 XK.

Chukwudi, whose skull was smashed, died instantly on the spot.

The deceased father, Bernard, who reported the incident at Bode Thomas Police Station, said: “We were on our way to church this morning when the accident happened. My son and I were standing at the curvet when the driver, who was at high speed, hit my son and smashed his skull.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “On the receipt of the complaint the DPO moved to the scene with operatives, but in the course of evacuating the corpse some miscreants attacked them with stones and bottles and the officers were able to repel them after the patrol teams came for reinforcement.

“However, the corpse has been taken to the morgue at Yaba General Hospital. The driver was later arrested and the accident vehicle is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.”

