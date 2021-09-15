Metro
100 confirmed dead in five months as cholera ravages Niger
Not less than 100 people have been confirmed dead in the last five months, with scores hospitalised as the cholera epidemic ravaged Niger State.
The State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mohammed MakunSidi, who confirmed this on Wednesday during an interaction with journalists at a training workshop organized by Pathfinder International in Minna, the state capital, said the cholera outbreak has spread to all the 25 local councils in the state from April to date.
Read also: Ogun State battles cholera outbreak
Dr MakunSidi attributed the fast spread of the disease to high rate of open defecation and waste disposal attitude of citizens, especially the rural dwellers, as responsible for the annual menace of the disease.
While cautioning the people of the state on preventive measures to contain the disease, he advised those infected to seek for medical services from the public health services in their communities immediately symptoms occur.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...