100 confirmed dead in five months as cholera ravages Niger

Not less than 100 people have been confirmed dead in the last five months, with scores hospitalised as the cholera epidemic ravaged Niger State.

The State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mohammed MakunSidi, who confirmed this on Wednesday during an interaction with journalists at a training workshop organized by Pathfinder International in Minna, the state capital, said the cholera outbreak has spread to all the 25 local councils in the state from April to date.

Dr MakunSidi attributed the fast spread of the disease to high rate of open defecation and waste disposal attitude of citizens, especially the rural dwellers, as responsible for the annual menace of the disease.

While cautioning the people of the state on preventive measures to contain the disease, he advised those infected to seek for medical services from the public health services in their communities immediately symptoms occur.

