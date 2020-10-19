100 doctors among 2,116 ‘ghost workers’ uncovered in Bauchi ministry – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday the state government has uncovered 2,116 ghost workers in the payroll of the state’s Ministry of Health.

Mohammed, who disclosed this during the first Health Summit organised by the ministry, said 100 medical doctors were caught in the payroll fraud.

He said: “As a state, we are putting our house in order by blocking leakages and administrative infractions in the system. In our effort to clean the state payroll, we recently removed 2,116 ghost workers from the state government payroll.

“Among them are 100 doctors and 120 primary healthcare staff working with NGOs within and outside the state. These people were collecting salaries from the state government even after they have officially exited from service.”

Mohammed said the government would continue to detect and purge the state of ghost workers in order to free resources for critical areas such as the health sector.

“The state government is working to reform the health sector to reduce maternal and child care mortality below the national average,” he added.

