International
100 feared dead as Russian airstrike hits children’s hospital in Ukraine
A Russian airstrike on Wednesday severely damaged a children’s hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, with an unspecified number of children buried in the rubble.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement on Twitter described the airstrike an “atrocity.”
Mariupol’s city council said on its social media handle that the death toll could be as high as 100 or more.
READ ALSO: 8 killed, 9 wounded in first Russian airstrike in Ukraine
Ukraine officials said on Wednesday that more people were trying to escape more shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion was about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
“Civilians trying to escape Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge, because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span to Kyiv days ago to slow the Russian advance,” an official said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...