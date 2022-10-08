‘100% going down’, Davido reveals he’s getting married to Chioma in 2023

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has revealed his intention to walk down the aisle with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland in 2023.

The singer disclosed this after flamboyant UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega who gifted Chioma a Birkin bag, hailed her as “our wife, our real wife”.

Adding to Pastor Tobi’s comment, Davido said “100 per cent, going down, 2023”.

In 2019, the Nigerian music superstar engaged Chioma who was heavily pregnant at the time. They welcomed Ifeanyi Adeleke several days after the engagement.

After several months of being apart, Davido in a viral video that surfaced on social media disclosed that he will be walking down the aisle with his assurance, Chioma Rowland.

– Moment Singer – Davido confirmed he is getting married to chef – Chioma in 2023. pic.twitter.com/mb8WgAPzIy — Postsubman (@Postsubman) October 8, 2022

