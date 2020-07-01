International Latest

July 1, 2020
1,000 inmates test positive for coronavirus in California
By Ripples Nigeria

The United States announced on Tuesday that 1,000 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a California prison, San Quentin.

San Quentin is one the oldest prisons in California currently holding about 113,000 inmates.

“That is our deep area of focus and concern right now,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, noting that 42 percent of the some 3,500 inmates at San Quentin, near San Francisco, are considered “medically vulnerable.”

He added that the transfer of inmates from one prison to the other contributed to the spread of the disease.

