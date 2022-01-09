10,000 displaced after Zamfara attacks – Humanitarian minister

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said on Sunday over 10,000 people had been displaced following attacks on communities in Zamfara last week.

Gunmen said to be loyal to a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara, Bello Turji, had killed at least 200 people in about 10 communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

The hoodlums also set fire on buildings and took away livestock and food items from the communities.

The minister, who disclosed this in a statement issued by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, said many other residents are still missing and cannot be accounted for after the attacks.

She said: “More than 500 bandits on motorcycles reportedly attacked five villages and razed their homes after killing over 200 people.

“This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried due to the invasion by bandits. We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we are also worried about the displaced persons, who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially women and children.

“We sympathise with the government and people of Zamfara in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead.

“We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace returns to the state as soon as possible.”

