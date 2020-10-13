100,000 people sign petition to ICC to prosecute IGP Adamu over killings of EndSARS protesters

Over 100,000 people have signed a petition asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and prosecute the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed over alleged killing of protesters during the #ENDSARS protests.

Shared on the Change.Org website, the petition accused the police of “unleashing war against defenceless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes were demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit, SARS.”

The petition stated that no less than 10 peaceful protestors had been reportedly shot dead, including Jimoh Isiaq, and countless others arrested and detained by the “members of the criminal unit in the police while the extortions still continuing unabated”.

The petition reads thus in full; “The Nigerian Police under the leadership of the IG of Police , Mohammed Adamu, has unleashed war against defenseless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes was demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit,SARS.

“In the last three days following popular peaceful protests across Nigeria, no less than 10 peaceful protestors have been reportedly shot dead, including Jimoh Isiaq, and countless others arrested and detained by the members of the criminal unit in the police while the extortions still continue unabated.

“It is within this premise that this petition seeks the support of everyone to compel the International Criminal Court at The Hague to order the arrest and prosecution of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for crimes against humanity, as the Head of the Nigerian Police that has carried out these heinous crimes against Youths in Nigeria,” it concluded.

