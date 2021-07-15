News
1,009 freed suspects not ex-Boko Haram fighters – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army said on Thursday said the 1,009 suspects released by the military authorities are not ex-Boko Haram fighters.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He dismissed reports that released of the suspects was shrouded in secrecy.
The Nigerian Army had a few days ago released the suspects to the Borno State government for reintegration into society.
Nwachukwu said: “It is an indisputable fact that the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency Operations in the North-East has led to the arrest of several terrorism/insurgency suspects.
“These suspects have been held in custody while undergoing profiling and further investigations by experts from the Joint Investigation Centre, and those who are found culpable are usually handed over to prosecuting agencies accordingly.
READ ALSO: Defence chief denies recruitment of ex-Boko Haram fighters into military
“Those who are not implicated in terrorism and insurgency are cleared and released to the state government for rehabilitation before they are reintegrated into society.
“These cleared suspects are, therefore, not ex-Boko Haram fighters, as alleged.
“A total of 1,009 cleared suspects, not ex-fighters, were therefore released after this rigorous process on Wednesday, July 14.
“The handing over of the cleared suspects was not shrouded in secrecy as it was witnessed by United Nations Humanitarian and government agencies in tandem with global best practice.”
