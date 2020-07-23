102 healthcare workers have so far contracted COVID-19 in Nasarawa —NMA

Nasarawa State has recorded no fewer than 102 cases of COVID-19 virus among healthcare workers as the deadly disease which has claimed over 800 lives across the country continues to spread.

This was revealed on Thursday in Lafia by the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Peter Umaru who revealed that the 102 cases were healthcare workers in the state.

Dr. Umaru who revealed this in an interview where he said 102 healthcare workers were infected out of the 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as at July 22.

He further explained that 16 of the healthcare workers were from Karu, 42 from Keffi, seven from Nasarawa-Eggon, and 37 from Lafia 37, while one of the infected persons died of the virus.

”Also, I would love to advise frontline health workers to always observe the protective protocols while attending to patients,” he said.

