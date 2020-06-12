102 stranded Nigerians arrive from Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Friday at least 102 stranded Nigerians had been evacuated from Egypt.

Onyeama, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, added that some Nigerians were expected to return home from India on Saturday.

He said: “102 Nigerians arrived from Egypt and 260 are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning from India. Air Peace is bringing in the passengers from India and Egypt Air brought in the ones from Egypt.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt evacuates 292 stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who confirmed the development on her Twitter handle, said all the returnees from Egypt tested negative for COVID-19.

She disclosed that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 planned to evacuate about 1,000 stranded citizens per week.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “A flight from Cairo has brought in evacuees. All tested negative (for COVID-19) and will complete the mandatory 14-day isolation on arrival. The PTF plans to evacuate about 1,000 people per week.”

Join the conversation

Opinions